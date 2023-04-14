This Forever Home Friday, Local 6 is introducing you to a "big ole' dog" from the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter: Scooby
Scooby is a mixed breed and is about 1 year old.
Friends at MCCAS say she does very well with other dogs and has even spent many days in the same space with others. She also knows basic commands, and the MCAS says she has a very calm temperament.
Scooby has been at the shelter for 4 weeks now.
If this sweet girl has won your heart — you can start the application process by filling out an adoption application on the MCCAS website.
Scooby's adoption fee is $120 total, but $80 of that will be refunded once you show proof of her spay.