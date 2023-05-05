MAYFIELD, KY — Meet Betty!
She's a 4-year-old boxer mix from the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter.
Folks at the shelter say Betty is very sweet, cuddly, and outgoing. She's reportedly good with other dogs, cats, and kids too — the perfect trifecta!
Betty is up-to-date on her vaccines, spayed, microchipped, and ready to be your next best friend.
If she's captured your heart, get in touch with folks at the shelter by calling them at (270) 251-0130 or filling out an adoption application on their website.
Her adoption fee is $125.