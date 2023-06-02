When Nibby arrived at the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, she weighed only 27 pounds — and was very unhealthy.
During her over 70 days at the shelter, she's been medicated for several internal and external infections, gained over twenty pounds, and is happy and healthy.
Workers at the shelter tell us she's got an outgoing personality and never meets a stranger.
She's been spayed, is heartworm negative, and is up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $80.
If Nibby has stolen your heart, click here to fill out an application and email it to mccasapplications@gmail.com.