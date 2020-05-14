BULLET POINT SUMMARY
What is happening?
- By law, nearly 1,000 television stations across the country are required to move frequencies to make room for wireless internet broadband services.
- As a result, our station is moving frequencies on May 21, 2020 at 10am. This is our Rescan Day.
- Viewers who watch TV over the air with an antenna will need to rescan their TV sets on Rescan Day.
- Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area.
- Because stations are required to move at different times, viewers may have to rescan more than once.
- Viewers will not need to purchase any new equipment or services.
- This move is happening behind the scenes, so our channel number, Channel 6, will not change.
Why is it happening?
- Recently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) held an auction to reallocate TV broadcast airwaves for wireless internet broadband services.
- At the conclusion of the auction, the FCC determined that nearly 1,000 TV stations must move frequencies to make room for wireless internet carriers.
- As required by the FCC, TV stations will be moving frequencies at different times through at least the spring of 2020.
- This may require viewers who use an antenna to watch TV to rescan more than once – each time a local station changes frequencies.
What does this mean for local viewers?
- Viewers will need to take simple steps to rescan their television sets when WPSD LOCAL 6 and others in our market move frequencies. You will not need to purchase new equipment or services.
- Viewers who subscribe to cable or satellite television will not have to rescan – their service provider will do this for them.
- Rescanning is a straightforward process: select "scan" or "autotune" from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Instructions are usually available by pressing the "set-up" or "menu" buttons on your remote control.
- If viewers haven’t rescanned their TVs recently, they may discover TV channels they didn’t know they were missing.
WPSD LOCAL 6 remains committed to ensuring our viewers have access to the news, emergency updates and entertainment they rely on us to deliver every day. We want to make this transition as easy as possible for them.