West Kentucky Community and Technical College's annual Justice Run is Saturday, April 16. The in-person race begins at 5 p.m. outside the Anderson Technical Building. Registration begins at 3 p.m.
The annual event, sponsored by the college's criminal justice club, Alpha Epsilon Beta, is held each April in honor of National Child Abuse Awareness Month. All proceeds from the race are donated to Paducah's Child Watch for the prevention and treatment of child abuse.
"We are so glad to be holding an in-person race again this year. The event had to be held virtually in 2021, so it will be great to be back on campus with our walkers and runners," said Gary Reese, AEB advisor. "We encourage the community to join us in supporting Child Watch and the children who need it the most."
The entry fee for the 5K Walk/Run is $25 and includes a t-shirt for those who register before April 1.
The event will also include a one-mile Fun Run/Walk, which begins at 6 p.m. The cost before April 1 is $20 including a t-shirt; $10 without a t-shirt.
Awards for the 5K and one-mile event will be at 6:30 p.m.
Runners/walkers can register online here. (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NHKnqfx-nozosJu8agtSjjM9wPD_oF0t/view) or by contacting Gary Reese as garyl.reese@kctcs.edu.
