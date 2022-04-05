Tickets are on sale now for the eighth annual Power of the Purse luncheon and purse auction benefiting the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and Paducah Professional Women.
On Tuesday, Kelly Davis, COO of United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, joined Local 6 Today to discuss the fundraiser's goal to empower local women.
The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at Walker Hall Event Center in Paducah. Organizers say attendees will enjoy an online designer purse auction, a luncheon, a keynote speaker and networking opportunities. Event tickets are $50 each.
For more information about the event or to buy event and raffle tickets, visit unitedwaypaducah.org/purse.