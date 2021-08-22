The 2021 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway was another success. This year, 8,000 tickets were bought, raising $800,000 for St. Jude.
Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket this year and contributed to this important cause.
Below are this years winners:
Tickets on Sale Prize - $2,500 VISA Gift Card, courtesy of Sara Gipson Group, brokered by EXP Realty, LLC
- Winner: James Bell of Bardwell, KY
Early Bird Prize - $10,000 shopping spree at Higdon Furniture of Paducah, courtesy of Higdon Furniture of Paducah
- Winner: Don Pate of Cadiz, KY
Bonus Prize - $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dean Owen, CPA, $1,000 Stanley Steemer gift card, Dyson V7 Animal Extra Vacuum, Dyson Ball Total Clean Vacuum, I-Robot Roomba and cleaning supplies, courtesy of CX3, LLC of Paducah
- Winner: Monica Wiggins of Sedalia, KY
Paducah St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway – 4 bed, 3.5 bath home, estimated value of $450,000, built by MC Homes
- Winner: Sophia Byassee of Kuttawa, KY