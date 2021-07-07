PADUCAH — A post office in Paducah on South 4th Street is on a list to be consolidated. When that happens, it'll take longer for you to get your mail, and people who work there could lose their jobs.
Local 6 spoke with a post office worker and with US Rep. James Comer about the situation.
When you're expecting something in the mail, you want it to get there in a timely manner. Mike Freeman, who's worked at the post office in downtown Paducah for almost 25 years, thinks this consolidation is going to slow down their entire delivery process.
“They're talking about star routes all the way from Evansville, so your mail is going to be another day behind. There is no way they can process mail and get it down here, and drive it to all of them from star route drivers in one day or two days,” Freeman said.
Comer toured the post office Tuesday to see how the facility operates. Some of its sorting machines will be moving out of the building.
Those machines are going to be moved to Evansville, and Evansville is going to be sorting the mail. But, there's still an opportunity in Paducah for package delivery.
However, Freeman is still worried.
“I can show you businesses after business where when you start cutting service to the people, you run them off. You don't make it better or save anything,” he said.
Comer plans to take those concerns back to Washington, and he said shared them with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
“I still think this facility has potential moving forward. I’ve expressed that to Postmaster DeJoy. Hopefully we'll see what happens in the coming months,” Comer said.
Again, it’s not clear exactly when that post office will be consolidated.
Comer will be in the Local 6 area again Wednesday, answering questions about legislation in Washington at a “Coffee with Your Congressman” event. It’s hosted by the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce. It’ll be at the Marshall County Public Library in Benton.
The event is set to start at 9 a.m.