PADUCAH - For the next thirty days people in Kentucky will be expected to cover their faces when out in public, and if you don't it'll cost you.
Governor Andy Beshear signed a new emergency regulation on Friday that details how his statewide mask mandate will be enforced, and what the penalty is for not following it.
"No one is being arrested for failure to wear a mask under this regulation," says constitutional lawyer Michael Abate.
Abate says the Governors new emergency regulation will fine people for not complying with it. The first offense you'll get a warning, the second a $50 fine, the third a $75 fine, and any offense after that you'll get a $100 fine.
The roll out of this mandate has been vague and confusing though. The mandate will be enforced for businesses by the labor cabinet, the department for public health, and each local health department.
For individuals the mandate will be enforced by law enforcement. Just a couple of hours before the mandate went into effect though, local law enforcement agencies say they had not been made aware that they would be the ones enforcing the mandate for individuals.
Several people including Attorney General Daniel Cameron have raised concerns about the constitutionality of the executive order. Abate maintains the governor has a lot of leeway when it comes to emergency powers.
"The governor has broad executive power both inherent and under the Kentucky laws chapter 39-A gives the governor broad power to take emergency actions in the case of a pandemic and other kinds of disaster events," says Abate.
Abate believes there will be legal challenges to the order.
"I anticipate we could see some legal action on this order," Abate said.
"The Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court more than likely in Kentucky here is gonna have the final say on the governors powers to issue this kind of order."
Attorney general Cameron addressed the mask mandate in a statement on Friday that said:
“Today, our office is filing a motion in Scott Circuit Court asking the Judge to consider whether Governor Beshear’s most recent executive order requiring face coverings complies with the current temporary restraining order stopping enforcement of COVID-19 executive orders that are not in compliance with state law.
Had the Governor consulted with our office and the leadership of the General Assembly on his order prior to its issuance, this step would have been unnecessary. The Governor has refused input on his executive orders, despite offers of assistance. This pattern has led to numerous challenges in court, all of which he has lost.
To be clear, the request we are making to the court today is not about whether or not it is appropriate to wear a mask. It is my belief that masks are an important tool in fighting this pandemic. It is, however, about determining if the Governor’s executive order mandating mask use follows state law. As the chief law officer for the Commonwealth, it is my duty to raise this question before the court and ensure that the law is followed.”
You can read the new emergency regulation signed by the governor here.