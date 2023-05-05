PADUCAH — Contractors will be constructing an entrance for a new business on Park Avenue Monday, resulting in westbound lane restrictions between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the lane restriction will be in place in the 3300 block of Park Avenue, near mile point 12.3.
It's about a mile west of Noble Park, and immediately west of the Metcalf Lane intersection, the release explains.
The KYTC says westbound drivers can expect one-lane traffic in the area, and says some delays are possible.
According to the release, contractors will be demolishing the existing curb line in this area to create a temporary gravel entrance for a new business. They will later return to construct a new concrete entrance and curb line, the KYTC explains.