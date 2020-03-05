PADUCAH — Fears about the novel coronavirus are causing people to reconsider travel plans. Health officials in the United States have been discouraging large events in some states that are impacted. In less than two months, more than 30,000 people are expected to be in Paducah for AQS QuiltWeek.
The American Quilter's Society office has in McCracken County has little down time these days, Executive Show Director Bonnie Browning said, as the society's largest QuiltWeek event nears.
"Quilting has spread all over the world," said Browning.
Thousand of visitors from around the nation and the world will be in Paducah April 22-25. Browning said quilters come from almost each continent of the world. Keeping that in mind, she said they're making informed decisions about how the novel coronavirus could affect them.
"The one thing they don't want us to do is panic," Browning said. "You know, many more people are suffering from a regular flu than are suffering from this particular virus."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that, during the 2019-2020 flu season, there have been at least 32 million flu illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 deaths. On March 4, the CDC reported a total of 80 novel coronavirus cases in the United States, nine total deaths and 13 states reporting cases.
The dean of nursing at West Kentucky Community and Technical College agrees that people don't need to panic.
"Although, yes, it is spreading, it is not an indication of the severity of the disease," said Dr. Shari Gholson, who has more than 30 years of experience in health care. "Its just an indication that it is a new virus we need to be aware of."
Washing your hands continues to be the primary advice from health officials.
"Washing your hands: cold, warm — the temperature of the water isn't as important as it is using soap and water and vigorous friction as you're washing your hands for 20 to 30 seconds," Gholson said.
There are no plans to cancel the upcoming QuiltShow.
"They're saying to bump elbows if you have to do something," Browning said, rather than shaking hands. "I think we can just bypass that all together and say hello."
Browning said any changes to the show will be based on informed decisions and not fear.
Browning said registered attendees for the upcoming QuiltWeek have not dropped, and hotels are almost sold out. She also said the AQS quilt show in Daytona, Florida, last week had more people in attendance than the previous year.
AQS's statement on the Coronavirus: