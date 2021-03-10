FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,010 new COVID-19 cases across Kentucky on Wednesday, as well as 34 additional coronavirus-related deaths.
"We still have far too many deaths reported today, 34, but I’m happy to see our positivity rate continue to decrease," Beshear said in a statement released Wednesday evening.
As of Wednesday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 3.93%. "This shows we’re stepping up to do what it takes to protect each other until we cross the finish line," Beshear said.
Currently, 524 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 138 in intensive care units and 75 on ventilators.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 10 counties in the red zone for COVID-19, meaning those counties have an incidence rate of 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people. Red zone counties reported Wednesday include Lyon, Bell, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Knox, Laurel, Owsley, Rowan and Washington. Overall, the state's incidence rate is 14.3 cases per 100,000 people, which would put the state in the orange zone.
To date, Kentucky has had 412,924 COVID-19 cases, including 4,884 deaths.