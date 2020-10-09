FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,059 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Friday, remarking that the virus continues to escalate in the state.
"We continue to be in another escalation of COVID-19 cases here in Kentucky," Beshear said in a news release. "This is the highest Friday in the last four weeks, and this will be our highest week ever when we finish it for number of new COVID-19 cases."
Among the more than 1,000 cases reported Friday, 114 are teens and kids ages 18 and younger, including 23 kids ages 5 and younger. The youngest case is a 2-month-old baby, according to the governor's news release.
"These are just far too many cases. We have to do better. Folks, we really need you to wear your mask," Beshear said. "We’ve talked a lot about enforcement this week, but the best enforcement is you, making sure that you and your family are wearing them every time you go out. If everybody takes on that enforcement, we will stop this third escalation."
The governor also reported eight virus-related deaths newly reported to the state Friday, including a 90-year-old woman from Boyd County, a 73-year-old woman from Daviess County, a 76-year-old man from Harrison County, two women ages 70 and 74 from Henderson County, an 87-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 48-year-old woman from Logan County and a 54-year-old woman from McCracken County.
"We continue to see higher months of cases and higher months of deaths," Beshear said. "We need your help. Be a good part of Team Kentucky."
As of Friday, Kentucky has had 78,456 novel coronavirus cases, including 1,242 deaths.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 4.32% Friday.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has recorded 13,417 recovered cases across the commonwealth so far.
Among the state's active cases, 679 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 172 in intensive care units.
Download the document below to read the KDPH's full COVID-19 daily summary for Oct. 9.