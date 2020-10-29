FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,821 new COVID-19 cases across Kentucky on Thursday, marking the third highest one-day total so far.
The new cases bring the state's total to 103,305 cases since testing for the virus began. Thursday's cases include 227 teens and kids ages 18 and younger, Beshear said, noting that 1,322 cases in that age range were confirmed over the past seven days.
Across Kentucky, 969 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized Thursday, including 234 in intensive care units and 120 on ventilators.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 6.04%.
Regarding counties in the "red zone" for COVID-19 incidence, several Local 6 counties made the list Thursday. Caldwell and Marshall counties were newly added to that list Thursday. Calloway County remains on the list. Local leaders have taken some steps to mitigate the spread of the virus this week, including the closure of Murray City Hall beginning Friday morning and Murray and Calloway County schools moving to nontraditional instruction starting Monday, Nov. 2.
The governor said more than half of Kentucky counties are in the red zone Thursday, and none are in the green zone. Red zone counties have 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.
Other Local 6 counties in the red zone Thursday include Hickman and McCracken.
The McCracken County School Board will meet Thursday evening to decide whether to switch to virtual learning for all students. Paducah Public Schools' Healthy at School Office Amie Tooley tells Local 6 there is possibility that the district will also go to virtual learning. Trent Lovett with Marshall County Schools says district leaders are discussing going virtual there as well, but they don't plan to close schools for now, because in-school case numbers are low.
Fulton County was previously classified as a red zone county, but is now in the orange zone.
Recommendations the state has made for red zone communities include:
— Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible.
— Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually.
— Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible.
— Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
— Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.
— Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events.
— Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
— Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
— Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19.
Beshear reported 19 new virus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the total number of lives lost to 1,461.
"I've had to read a lot of entries lately, and I’d like to read a lot fewer because they mean that there would be fewer families that are suffering," Beshear said. "And if you’ve talked to a family that’s lost a loved one due to COVID-19, you know how painful it is. Probably in many ways more painful than losing one outside of COVID, because most of the time you don’t get to see them much in the period before they pass."
"And then the way that you try to recognize and memorialize them is very difficult afterwards as well," Beshear continued. "And then you may go out in public and see people not doing what it takes to protect other people, and you think in your mind 'I just lost my family member. Can't you at least try and help others not lose theirs?'"