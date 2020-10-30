FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,941 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Friday, as well as 15 new virus-related deaths.
The governor said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results now stands at 6.19%.
Across Kentucky, 974 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, including 241 in intensive care units and 121 people on ventilators.
The deaths reported Friday include an 88-year-old woman from Clark County; an 83-year-old man from Daviess County; two men, ages 39 and 89, from Fayette County; an 82-year-old man from Greenup County; a 68-year-old man from Hancock County; two men, ages 66 and 67, from Jefferson County; a 75-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Knott County; an 84-year-old man from Laurel County; a 91-year-old man from Lee County; an 86-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 69-year-old man from Pike County; and an 67-year-old woman from Washington County.
"Remember, the more cases, the more people in the hospital, the more people in the ICU and the more people who die," Beshear said in a statement Friday evening. "It’s time for a coordinated community effort with everybody on board. Now is the time for leadership, not for excuses."
One day after the state reported 68 counties in the red zone for COVID-19 incidence, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack encouraged Kentuckians to take the virus seriously ahead of the holiday weekend.
"We absolutely must double down in terms of applying caution," Stack said in a statement. "With nearly 70 counties now in the red zone, I am pleading with you to observe both Halloween and Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Lives and livelihoods literally depend on all of us doing our part."
Kentucky has had 105,242 COVID-19 cases since testing began, including 1,476 deaths. The Department for Public Health has recorded 18,407 recovered cases so far.
Download the document below to read KDPH's daily COVID-19 summary for Oct. 30.