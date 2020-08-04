FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Fulton County, as well as a newly confirmed virus-related death.
In a Tuesday news release, the health department says a 64-year-old Fulton County woman has died after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She is the second Fulton County resident to die in connection to the novel coronavirus disease.
The new cases announced Tuesday range in age from a 19-year-old woman to a 76-year-old woman. They bring the county's total number of cases to date to 66.
New cases were also confirmed in three other counties in the health department's five-county district, including one new case in McCracken County, three in Hickman County, and one in Carlisle County.
Accounting for duplicates, the Purchase District Health Department reports 329 total cases in McCracken County, including four deaths; 37 cases in Ballard County; 39 in Carlisle County, including one death; and 40 in Hickman County.
For more details on the cases announced Tuesday, download the full news release from the Purchase District Health Department.