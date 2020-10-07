GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Graves County on Wednesday, the local health department reported.
All but one of those cases are in isolation in their homes, the health department said, with one patient hospitalized with the illness.
The new cases range in age from a woman in her 20s to a man and woman in their 80s.
To date, Graves County has had 785 COVID-19 cases, according to the Graves County Health Department. According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 29 virus-related deaths have been confirmed there.
View the document below to read the full COVID-19 update from the Graves County Health Department for Wednesday, Oct. 7.