GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Graves County Wednesday, the local health department reports.
Half of the cases were women in their 30s. The remaining cases include a girl in her teens, a woman and a man in their 20s, a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 70s.
The man in his 70s is being treated in a local hospital, the health department says, and the remaining nine cases are in isolation in their homes.
Wednesday's cases bring Graves County's total to 601 since testing began.
On Aug. 13, the Graves County Health Department reported that 473 of the county's cases have recovered. The health department also reported 29 virus-related deaths as of Aug. 13. The health department did not provide updates on those figures Wednesday.