MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McCracken County Tuesday, the Purchase District Health Department says.
The health department also reports one new case in Ballard County, two in Carlisle, six in Fulton and two in Hickman.
To date, McCracken County has had 292 COVID-19 cases, including three deaths. Ballard County has had 35 cases. Carlisle County has had 19 cases, including one death. Fulton County has had 42 cases, including one death and Hickman has had 14 cases.
