FRANKFORT, KY -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced he is moving up the date where 10 people or less can gather to May 22. The original date was set for May 25.
Beshear also announced the travel ban out-of-state will also expire May 22.
Beshear says he understands people are making plans for Memorial Day weekend, so he is releasing guidelines for how Kentuckians can gather safely during the holiday weekend.
The gatherings should be held outside if possible so social distancing can remain in place. Potlucks or buffets should be avoided so people can avoid sharing food, drinks and utensils.
For the guidelines for gatherings of 10 people or less, click here.
Beshear talked about reports of places of work not wearing masks due to outside pressure. He encouraged everyone to be kind and take care of one another so reopening the economy will move forward without issues.
Kentucky has also been awarded $43.7 million from the federal CARES Act. Beshear said the funding comes from an application he sent in cooperation with the Education and Workforce Cabinet.
Beshear says $30 million will go towards K-12 education that will help with improvements for non-traditional instruction (NTI) across the state. The remaining funds will be administered through the Kentucky Cabinet for Post-Secondary Education.
During Thursday's daily COVID-19 briefing, Beshear talked about the reopening guidelines for Kentucky restaurants. Beshear's Healthy at Work reopening plan has restaurants able to reopen May 22. For restaurant reopening guidelines, click here.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also spoke at Beshear's briefing about the Team Kentucky fund. She says the application for receiving a portion of the funds will open Friday, May 15 at 7 a.m. central time.
Coleman says more than $3 million is currently available in the fund. Donations are still being accepted.
Coleman says those who have lost their jobs or had their income cut by at least 50% qualify. She said one household could qualify for a maximum of $1,000 through the Team Kentucky fund.
Beshear gave an unemployment update, saying 88% of the initial claims from March through April. He says the 12% of the remaining claims most likely checked the wrong box somewhere, causing the time delay.
Beshear encouraged anyone to get tested if testing is available in your area. There are 1,200 slots for testing in at a Kroger testing site in Graves County May 19 through 21. For more information on the Graves County testing site, click here.
Kentucky is reporting 199 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 7,225. Two additional people have died, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 328.
121,246 people have been tested. 2,712 have recovered.