GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Health Department reported 103 new COVID-19 cases in the west Kentucky county on Thursday, as well as one new virus-related death.
The health department said the cases reported Thursday bring the county's total number of cases to date to 1,201.
In a news release, health department director Noel Coplen said the latest death is the 40th life lost because of the virus in Graves County.
Coplen warned Graves County residents that informal social interaction without proper social distancing puts people at risk for the novel coronavirus disease, which is seeing a surge across Kentucky. Graves County and 93 others across the state are in the red zone because of high case rates. As of Thursday, Graves County has a daily average of 64 cases per 100,000 residents.
"So many of the cases stem from social interaction as opposed to school or work. Please you good judgement each and every hour of the day," Coplen said in a statement.
The health department is encouraging residents to prioritize social distancing, and to stay home if they are sick.
"There are many people in our community who are sick. Some are suffering and some just thought it was a sinus infection. Please, if you are sick stay home," health department nurse supervisor Kathy Gifford said in a statement of her own.
Public health officials are asking Kentucky counties in the red zone to follow the state's reduction recommendations, which are:
- Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible.
- Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually.
- Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible.
- Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events.
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
- Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19.