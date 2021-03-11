FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear says 11 Kentucky Career Center locations will reopen next month. The facilities have been closed to in-person services since last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the massive influx in unemployment claims across the state.
The 11 Kentucky Career Centers that will reopen on April 15 include the center in Paducah, as well as locations in Bowling Green, Covington, Elizabethtown, Hazard, Hopkinsville, Louisville, Morehead, Owensboro, Prestonsburg, and Somerset.
Beshear said the state is also in the planning stages of reopening the center in Lexington.
Beshear said appointments will be required to enter the career centers.
Click here for information on how to schedule a career center appointment.