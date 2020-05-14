MASSAC COUNTY, IL -- The Southern Seven Health Department announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday. That brings the total to 161 cases throughout their seven southern Illinois counties.
The new cases include a preteen boy and a woman in her 60s from Johnson County, a woman in her 70s from Pulaski County, and a boy under age 10, a preteen boys, a man in his 70s, three men in their 80s and one woman and one man in their 90s in Union County.
The total number of cases for Southern Seven's counties are as follows:
- Alexander County: 7 (four have recovered)
- Hardin County: 1 (all have recovered)
- Johnson County: 7 (four have recovered)
- Massac County: 6 (five have recovered)
- Pope County: 1 (all have recovered)
- Pulaski County: 31 (18 have recovered)
- Union County: 108 (15 have recovered)
Two of the 48 total recoveries are new as of Thursday. The recoveries are out of Massac County and Pope County, according to a news release from the health department.
The health department also confirmedt three new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, all out of Union County. The new deaths include a man and woman in their 80s and a woman in her 90s.
There's now a total of four deaths related from COVID-19, all are out of Union County.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
