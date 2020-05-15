MASSAC COUNTY, IL -- 11 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed Friday in the Southern Seven region. That brings the cumulative case total to 172 across the seven southern Illinois counties.
The new cases include a preteen girl from Union County, three men in their 20s from Pulaski County, a woman in her 20s from Union County, two men in their 30s from Pulaksi County, a man in his 40s from Pulaski County, a woman in her 40s from Union County, a man in his 50s from Pulaksi County, and a woman in her 50s from Union County.
The health department also announced three additional recoveries from COVID-19. The recoveries include two from Alexander County and one from Union County.
There's now a total of 51 recoveries in the Southern Seven region.
The total number of cases and recoveries for Southern Seven's counties are as follows:
- Alexander County: 7 (six have recovered)
- Hardin County: 1 (all have recovered)
- Johnson County: 7 (four have recovered)
- Massac County: 6 (five have recovered)
- Pope County: 1 (all have recovered)
- Pulaski County: 38 (18 have recovered)
- Union County: 112 (16 have recovered)
Four people have died from the coronavirus in the region. all being from Union County.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
To see a list of cases across the Local 6 area, click here.