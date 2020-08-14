JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Eleven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Jackson County, Illinois, Friday, the county's health department reports.
The cases include a boy and a girl in their preteens, two women in their 20s, two men in their 30s, one man and three women in their 50s and one man in his 70s.
Since testing began, Jackson County has had 757 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 20 related deaths. To date, 644 of the county's cases have recovered from the illness.
The health department reports that 93 active cases are currently being managed in Jackson County.