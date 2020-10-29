GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as well as eight new cases Wednesday.
Thursday's cases include a girl and a boy in their teens, a woman in her 20s, a man and four women in their 50s, and a woman and two men in their 60s. Wednesday's cases include two teen boys, a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and a woman and a man in their 70s. All those cases are in isolation in their homes, the health department said.
To date, Graves County has had 898 COVID-19 cases, according to the county health department. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports that 30 of those individuals have died.
Graves County Health Department Nurse Supervisor Kathy Gifford stressed the importance of prevention, both of COVID-19 and of the flu. "Protect yourself and others by receiving a flu vaccination," Gifford said in a statement Thursday.
In a statement of his own, Health Department Director Noel Coplen said "We need to put others' health first and make decisions that protect others as much as ourselves."
The health department strongly encourages members of the community to prioritize social distancing to protect themselves and others in the community.