FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department confirmed 110 new COVID-19 cases across its two-county region of southern Illinois Wednesday, as well as two additional virus-related deaths.
The health department said a Franklin County man and a Williamson County man, both in their 80s, have died after contracting the virus. To date, 68 people are known to have died after catching the novel coronavirus in Williamson County, and 16 have died in Franklin County.
The new cases reported Wednesday include 57 people from Franklin County and 53 people from Williamson County.
The newly confirmed Franklin County cases include an infant boy and an infant girl, a toddler boy and a toddler girl, a girl under the age of 10, a preteen boy, a teen girl, a man and three women in their 20s, four women and five men in their 30s, eight women and five men in their 40s, three women and three men in their 50s, three men and five women in their 60s, three women and two men in their 70s, two women and two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s.
In Williamson County, the newly confirmed cases include two girls and a boy under 10, a preteen boy, four teen girls, two women and five men in their 20s, three women and five men in their 30s, three men and nine women in their 40s, one man and four women in their 50s, three women and six men in their 60s, a man and two women in their 70s and a man in his 90s.
As of Wednesday, Williamson County has had 2,614 COVID-19 cases, and Franklin County has had 1,443.
According to the health department. 1,433 people have recovered from the illness in Williamson County, and 759 have recovered in Franklin County.