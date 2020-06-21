FRANKFORT, KY — Sunday, 117 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said, as well as two more deaths connected to the illness.
Kentucky is reporting a total of 13,750 novel coronavirus cases to date, including 526 deaths.
“We’ve been in this fight for more than three months now and, unfortunately, we still have a long way to go,” Beshear said in a news release Sunday afternoon. “But I have total confidence that Kentuckians will rise to the challenge in order to do one of the things we do best: watch out for families, friends and neighbors.”
The coronavirus-related deaths the governor's office reported Sunday include a 73-year-old Butler County man and a 61-year-old Fayette County man.
“I know these families are in so much pain right now, and the reality is, there’s nothing anyone can do to fix it,” Beshear said. “We can’t fix it, but we can continue to support all families who are grieving during this time. You are not alone.”
The number of Kentuckians known to have recovered from the illness remains at 3,530.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
