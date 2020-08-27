JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the southern Illinois county Thursday. The health department says all 12 individuals are being placed in isolation.
The new cases include a girl under the age of 10, the health department reports, as well as one preteen girl and one preteen boy, two teen girls, a woman and a man in their 20s, woman and a man in their 30s, a man in his 60s, and two men in their 70s.
To date, 891 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jackson County, including 21 people who have died because of the illness.
The health department reports that, as of Thursday, 790 people in the county have recovered.
Eighty active cases are currently being managed.