GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A dozen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Graves County on Friday, according to the local health department.
The county began the week surpassing the 500-case mark when the Graves County Health Department reported 25 new cases Monday.
The cases reported Monday brought the county's total to 515. With five new cases reported Tuesday, nine on Wednesday, four an Thursday, and 12 on Friday, the county's case total now stands at 545.
However, Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen says this week saw fewer cases than the week before.
“The number of new cases this week have been less," Coplen said in a statement Friday. "I know people are being careful, because I see it." Copelen thanked the people of Graves County for doing their part to slow the virus' spread, and said the county must continue to make social distancing a priority.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported two new coronavirus-related deaths in Graves County this week: an 87-year-old man whose death was reported Thursday, and a 62-year-old woman whose death was reported Friday.
As of Friday, the Kentucky Department of Public Health reports a total of 24 coronavirus-related deaths in the county.