MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In a news release Thursday night, the Purchase District Health Department reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County.
The new cases bring the county's total to 462, including seven deaths. The health department says four COVID-19 patients in McCracken County are currently hospitalized because of the illness.
Many of the county's cases have recovered, with the health department reporting 126 active cases Thursday night.
The Purchase District Health Department also reported one new COVID-19 case in Ballard County, bringing that county's case total to 54.
The health department says Ballard County currently has 13 active cases, including one person hospitalized because of the illness.
Download the document below to read the health department's update on its five-county region in full. The four page document includes further details about active case numbers in the other counties it serves.