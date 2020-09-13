MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A dozen new COVID-19 cases have been reported in McCracken County, Kentucky, the Purchase District Health Department announced Sunday.
The health department said the cases range in age from a 1-year-old girl to a 90-year-old man.
To date, McCracken County has had 590 COVID-19 cases, including seven deaths. The county currently has 74 active cases, including eight hospitalized patients.
The health department also reported new cases in the four other west Kentucky counties it serves.
One new case was reported in Ballard County, five cases were reported in Carlisle County, two cases were reported in Fulton County, and one case was reported in Hickman County.
Ballard County has had 60 COVID-19 cases to date, including one death. Currently, Ballard County only has one active novel coronavirus case, the health department said.
Carlisle County has had 67 cases, including one death. The health department reported nine active cases in the county as of Sunday.
Hickman County has had 75 COVID-19 cases. No deaths have been reported in the county. Currently, two active cases are being managed, including one hospitalized case.
Fulton County has had 125 COVID-19 cases, including two deaths. The health department reports seven active cases in the county Sunday.
