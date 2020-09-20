SALINE COUNTY, IL — Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Saline County, Illinois, Sunday, the Egyptian Health Department announced.
The cases include a boy under the age of 10, a girl in her teens, a woman and a man in their 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman and two men in their 50s, a woman and a man in their 60s and a woman and a man in their 70s.
The health department also reported one new case in White County — a man in his 70s.
To date, Saline County has had 261 lab confirmed cases, including three deaths. White County has had 159 lab-confirmed cases.
The third county the health department serves, Gallatin County, has had 69 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two deaths.