CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department reports 13 new COVID-19 cases in the west Kentucky county, and one new death related to the novel coronavirus disease.
The health department says seven cases were confirmed Sunday, and six cases were confirmed Monday. The health department did not provide further details about the person who died, or about the newly confirmed cases.
To date, 296 cases have been confirmed in Calloway County, including six deaths.
The health department says 249 Calloway County cases have fully recovered from the illness.
Among the county's active cases, the health department says 39 people are in isolation in their homes, and two are hospitalized.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in Calloway County, the health department says. For that reason, the health department says it will start periodically reporting the hospital's positive test rate. However, the health department notes that the hospital's rate can include tests of people who live in other counties, so it does not necessarily reflect the rate for the county.
The health department says MCCH's latest calculated positivity rate is 6.69%, as of Aug. 11.