MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In McCracken County, 13 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday, the Purchase District Health Department reports.
McCracken County has had 427 COVID-19 cases since testing began. The health department says 303 of those individuals have recovered. The health department reported the county's sixth confirmed virus-related death on Wednesday.
Of the 118 active cases in McCracken County, the health department says two patients are hospitalized.
The health department also reported one new case in Ballard County and three new cases in Fulton County.
Fulton County has had 105 cases to date. The health department says 49 active cases remain, including three people hospitalized with the virus. Two virus-related deaths have been confirmed in Fulton County.
Ballard County has had 50 cases since testing for the virus began, only 12 of which are active, the health department reports.
For more details on the new cases reported Thursday, download the document below to read the full update from the Purchase District Health Department for Aug. 20.