CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in the west Kentucky County Saturday.
The health department also reported 21 new cases Friday, 12 cases Thursday, 21 new cases Wednesday, eight new cases Tuesday and five new cases Monday. Two new virus-related deaths were confirmed in Calloway County on Wednesday. The county is in the red zone because of the high COVID-19 incidence rate there, with the Kentucky Department for Public Health reporting 33 cases per 100,000 people as of Friday.
To date, Calloway County has had 1,154 COVID-19 cases, including 13 deaths.
As of Saturday, the health department said 1,002 people have recovered so far, with 139 active cases being monitored.
The ongoing cases include 133 people in isolation in their homes and six people hospitalized with the illness.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in Calloway County, and the health department said the hospital's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 9.98% as of Nov. 5.
The state of Kentucky has issued to following recommendations for counties in the COVID-19 red zone, which puts them at a critical level of transmission:
— Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible.
— Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually.
— Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible.
— Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
— Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.
— Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events.
— Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
— Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
— Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19.