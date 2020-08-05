JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Illinois Health Department reported 14 new cases in the southern Illinois county Wednesday.
During a visit to Jackson County on Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that southern Illinois is now worse than Chicago in terms of COVID-19 cases.
The cases confirmed Wednesday bring Jackson County's total to 682, including 19 deaths. To date, 526 people have been allowed to leave isolation after recovering from the illness, the health department says.
During the month of July, about 70% of the cases confirmed in Jackson County were people in their teens and 20s. Wednesday's cases included a preteen girl, one girl and three boys in their teens, two men in their 20s, one man and two women in their 30s, one man in his 40s, two men in their 60s and one man in his 80s.
In Carbondale Tuesday, Pritzker said: "No matter how young and invincible you think you are, the largest increase in cases is occurring among young people in their 20s and below. This virus is dangerous no matter how young you are, because of the long-term damage it can cause you, and you can spread it to those you come in contact with who may even be more vulnerable than you are."
The county recently made it onto the state's COVID-19 warning list. Among the measures the county is taking to slow the spread of the virus, the health department has temporarily restricted the issuing of temporary food permits. Vendors who have annual licenses from the health department are not effected by that restriction. The health department says the restriction will be lifted once "data regarding local COVID-19 transmission trends more favorably," the health agency said in a news release.
