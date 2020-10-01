GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in the west Kentucky county Thursday.
The cases range in age from a girl in her teens to a woman 100-years-old or older. All the cases are in isolation in their homes, except for a man in his 70s, who is hospitalized with the virus.
To date, Graves County has had 747 COVID-19 cases. According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 29 Graves County residents have died because of the virus.
"Any semblance of normalcy makes all of us feel better. But unfortunately, we still need to be guarded during those moments," Health Department Director Noel Coplen said in a statement Thursday.
Download the document below for more information about the new COVID-19 cases the Graves County Health Department reported Thursday.