CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Calloway County Friday, the local health department reports.
To date, Calloway County has had 336 COVID-19 cases, including six deaths. The health department reports that 279 cases have fully recovered, 48 remain in isolation in their homes and three are hospitalized with the illness.
The health department said it is not releasing additional details about people who've tested positive to protect their privacy. However, during a video update on COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state learned of five new cases among elementary and middle school aged children in Calloway County on Friday.
The Calloway County Health Department is also reporting that the positivity rate from Murray-Calloway County Hospital was 6.58% on Aug. 18. The health department says the hospital provides the majority of the county's COVID-19 testing, but note that the hospital's rate can include people from other counties who went there for testing.