CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department reported 15 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county Friday.
The new cases bring the county's total to 916, including 11 people who died after catching the virus.
The health department says 802 people have recovered from the illness the virus causes in Calloway County so far.
As of Friday, 99 people remain isolated in their homes, and four are hospitalized.
The health department noted that Murray-Calloway County Hospital's positivity rate for coronavirus test results stands at 6,77% as of Thursday. The hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 tsting in Calloway County.