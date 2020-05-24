JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department reports 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Sunday, bringing the southern Illinois county's case tally to 225.
The newly confirmed cases include a girl in her teens or preteens, two women in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s, and two women in their 60s, as well as one boy in his teens or preteens, a man in his 30s, two men in their 50s, three men in their 60s and one man in his 70s. All 15 are being placed in isolation, the health department said in a news release Sunday evening.
Three more Jackson County residents have recovered from the illness, the news release says, bringing the total number of recoveries in the county to 171.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Jackson County remains at 10.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
