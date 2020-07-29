JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Jackson County, Illinois, again saw new COVID-19 cases in the teens Wednesday.
The county health department said 15 new cases have been confirmed since Tuesday.
The cases reported Wednesday include a preteen boy, five women and three men in their 20s, one woman and two men in their 30s, and one woman and two men in their 40s.
To date, the county has had 573 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 19 deaths.
Twenty-one newly recovered cases have been released from isolation, the heath department said, bringing the county's total number of recoveries to 408.