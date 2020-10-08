MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County Thursday.
The cases range in age from a 2-month-old baby to a 79-year-old man.
To date, McCracken County has had 773 cases of COVID-19, including 11 deaths.
The health department reports 79 active cases in McCracken County, including seven people hospitalized with the virus.
The Purchase district health department also reported six new cases in Fulton county and one new case in Ballard County.
Ballard County has had a total of 78 COVID-19 cases so far, including one death. The health department reports four active cases in the county as of Thursday, including one person hospitalized with the virus.
Fulton County has had 183 cases, including four deaths. The health department reports 21 active cases there, including five hospitalized individuals.
The Purchase District Health Department also covers Carlisle and Fulton Counties.
According to the health department, Carlisle County has had 81 COVID-19 cases to date, including one death. The county currently has five active cases.
In Hickman County, 94 cases have been reported thus far, including one death. The health department reports 12 active cases there, including two people hospitalized with the virus.
Download the document below to read the Purchase District Health Department's full COVID-19 update for Oct. 8.