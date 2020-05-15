GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Graves County Health Department confirmed one new case of COVID-19 Friday. There's now a cumulative total of 151 cases of COVID-19.
The new case is a woman in her 50s. She is in isolation at home, the health department says.
“As I go to different stores it is obvious that social distancing is the norm and that we are all concerned about protecting others in our community!” health department director Noel Coplen says.
The health department says 80 people have recovered and 20 people have died as of Friday.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Graves County Health Department: