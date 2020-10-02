WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and two new virus-related deaths in its two-county region Friday.
In Williamson County, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s, both of whom lived in long-term care facilities, died after acquiring the illness, the health department said in a news release.
Williamson County also accounted for most of the new COVID-19 cases in the health department's region Friday. The new cases in that county include two teen girls, a woman in her 20s, a woman and a man in their 30s, a woman and a man in their 40s, two women in their 50s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s.
In Franklin County, new cases include a woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s and a woman and a man in their 60s.
To date, Williamson County has had 1,476 laboratory confirmed cases, and Franklin County, the health department reports. In Williamson County, 54 people have died after contracting the virus, and five have died in Franklin county.
So far, the health department says 964 people have recovered in Williamson County, and 388 have recovered in Franklin County.