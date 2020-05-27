EAST ST. LOUIS, IL— Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed 160 new deaths from COVID-19 in the state, bringing the state's total to 5,083.
Speaking from a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in East St. Louis, Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says 1,111 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Wednesday.
Illinois now has a total of 114,306 cases.
Overall, 803,973 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Illinois.
Pritzker said the East St. Louis testing site will help the community. He says testing will be free, and will make sure no one is stuck paying for their treatment if they contract the virus.