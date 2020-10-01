FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 17 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Kentucky Thursday, as well as 910 new cases of the virus.
Beshear said he believes the deaths reported Thursday mark about the fifth highest number of deaths reported by the state in one day. "That’s pretty sad when 17 is just the fifth highest day," Beshear said.
Those deaths bring the total known lives lost in connection to the virus in Kentucky to 1,191.
"Meaning by the end of the week, we will probably hit 1,200. I’m looking at the wreath that we hung in here when we reached 1,000 deaths, and to think that we’ve added 20% in that short time just shows that when we have a lot of cases, sadly a lot of death follows," Beshear said.
"Remember these are people's moms and dads, grandmothers and granddads in some instances, sisters and brothers," the governor continued. "They’re all going to be missed. They’re 17 families that are going to be struggling or have been struggling before today. But, let's light our homes up green, let’s ring our bells at 10 a.m., but let’s do more than that. Let’s wear the masks and follow the rules to make sure that we lose fewer people. It is on us, and it is up to us."
The 910 new cases bring Kentucky's total number of known cases to 69,728 after the removal of duplicate reports, Beshear said.
The cases reported Thursday include 146 teens and kids ages 18 and under.
On Thursday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 4.11%.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Department for Public Health's daily COVID-19 summary for Oct. 1.