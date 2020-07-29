WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 18 COVID-19 cases Wednesday in the two-county region it serves.
In Franklin County, a woman in her 20s and two men in their 50s tested positive for the virus. In Williamson County, a teenage girl and two teenage boys, one woman and one man in their 20s, two women and one man in their 30s, two women and one man in their 40s and one woman and two men in their 50s tested positive.
To date, 112 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County, and 289 have tested positive in Williamson County. Five COVID-19 cases in Williamson County have died.
The health department says 59 Franklin County residents and 175 Williamson County residents have recovered from the illness so far.