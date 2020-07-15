GRAVES COUNTY, KY — COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Graves County, Kentucky, with the health department reporting 18 new cases Wednesday.
The new cases bring the county's total number of positive tests to 352 to date. Two of the new cases — a woman in her 20s and a man in his 70s — are in isolation in the hospital.
The cases also include three girls ages 10 and under and a preteen girl, all of whom are in isolation in their respective homes.
The remaining cases, who are also in isolation in their homes, include six women and six men, ranging in age from their 30s to their 70s.
Gov. Andy Beshear recently listed Graves County as one of four Kentucky counties experiencing a major growth in cases.
In a statement about the new cases Wednesday, Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen encouraged residents to do what they can to avoid spreading the virus. Health experts recommend wearing masks or cloth face coverings in public places, maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from people who are not from the same household, practicing good hand washing hygiene and regularly cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
"I truly believe if each of us would in our daily actions show a sense of personal responsibility toward others that we could slow this virus to where we were in the end of May," Coplen said.