MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Over the course of three days — from Saturday to Monday — 18 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McCracken County.
The Purchase District Health Department reported the new cases in a news release Monday.
Those cases include a 72-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman, a 64-year-old woman, a 61-year-old man, a 61-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, an 83-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman, a 53-year-old woman, a 36-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman and a 62-year-old woman.
The new cases bring McCracken County's total number of positive COVID-19 tests to date to 145. Three McCracken County residents have died after contracting the virus.
For more of Local 6's coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, click here. For a list of the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Local 6 area, click here.